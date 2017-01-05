|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Crime is at the focus of the State of the City , demonstrators are arrested at Sen. Bill Cassidy's office for protecting their health care, and Sen. John Neely Kennedy wants to use stop and frisk . Also: Rep. Clay ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-10-2017, 06:33 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,999
Blog Entries: 2
|
Y@ Speak: crime time
Crime is at the focus of the State of the City, demonstrators are arrested at Sen. Bill Cassidy's office for protecting their health care, and Sen. John Neely Kennedy wants to use stop and frisk. Also: Rep. Clay Higgins goes on the worst field trip, Jrue Holiday is still a Pelican, and clueless Pink Floyd fans need a safe space.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|