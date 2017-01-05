Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page A wry Roxane Gay talks Hunger and healing at Jewish Community Center

A wry Roxane Gay talks Hunger and healing at Jewish Community Center

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Listening to Roxane Gay is a little like listening to the voice of the internet ? dryly funny, pop culture-astute, versed in the latest controversies about avocados and the apocryphal sordid past of Lena Dunham's dog. But where the internet ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-12-2017, 10:39 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,007
Blog Entries: 2
A wry Roxane Gay talks Hunger and healing at Jewish Community Center

Listening to Roxane Gay is a little like listening to the voice of the internet ? dryly funny, pop culture-astute, versed in the latest controversies about avocados and the apocryphal sordid past of Lena Dunham's dog.

But where the internet is shallow, Gay has depth, which was on display in a wide-ranging conversation*hosted by Octavia Books and conducted by emerging novelist Maurice Carlos Ruffin.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Review: The Tempest | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:46 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts