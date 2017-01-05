|
A wry Roxane Gay talks Hunger and healing at Jewish Community Center
Listening to Roxane Gay is a little like listening to the voice of the internet ? dryly funny, pop culture-astute, versed in the latest controversies about avocados and the apocryphal sordid past of Lena Dunham's dog.
But where the internet is shallow, Gay has depth, which was on display in a wide-ranging conversation*hosted by Octavia Books and conducted by emerging novelist Maurice Carlos Ruffin.?
