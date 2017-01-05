admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,007 Blog Entries: 2

A wry Roxane Gay talks Hunger and healing at Jewish Community Center

Listening to Roxane Gay is a little like listening to the voice of the internet ? dryly funny, pop culture-astute, versed in the latest controversies about avocados and



But where the internet is shallow, Gay has depth, which was on display in Listening to Roxane Gay is a little like listening to the voice of the internet ? dryly funny, pop culture-astute, versed in the latest controversies about avocados and the apocryphal sordid past of Lena Dunham's dog.But where the internet is shallow, Gay has depth, which was on display in a wide-ranging conversation *hosted by Octavia Books and conducted by emerging novelist Maurice Carlos Ruffin.?