Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero perform at One Eyed Jacks July 19

Kasher had planned on popping the question at dinner at Irene?s Cuisine, they explained in an interview with the couple:





Comedians Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero kick-off their Endless Honeymoon tour in New Orleans Wednesday, July 19 at One Eyed Jacks. New Orleans is a fitting place, since the couple got engaged here the last time they visited (also to perform at One Eyed Jacks).