|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Comedians Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero kick-off their Endless Honeymoon tour in New Orleans Wednesday, July 19 at One Eyed Jacks. New Orleans is a fitting place, since the couple got engaged here the last time they visited (also to ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-13-2017, 06:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,008
Blog Entries: 2
|
Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero perform at One Eyed Jacks July 19
Comedians Moshe Kasher and Natasha Leggero kick-off their Endless Honeymoon tour in New Orleans Wednesday, July 19 at One Eyed Jacks. New Orleans is a fitting place, since the couple got engaged here the last time they visited (also to perform at One Eyed Jacks).
Kasher had planned on popping the question at dinner at Irene?s Cuisine, they explained in an interview with the couple:
Leggero: Moshe kept asking to move to another table.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|