Broad Theater screens underground transgender classic, Funeral Parade of Roses

Broad Theater screens underground transgender classic, Funeral Parade of Roses



Little seen in the U.S., Toshio Matsumoto's 1969 film Funeral Parade of Roses was loosely based on Oedipus Rex and examines the underground gay and transgender culture of Tokyo in the late 1960s. It blends narrative, experimental and documentary elements and was cited by director Stanley Kubrick as a major influence on his A Clockwork Orange.?
