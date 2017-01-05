|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Little seen in the U.S., Toshio Matsumoto's 1969 film Funeral Parade of Roses was loosely based on Oedipus Rex and examines the underground gay and transgender culture of Tokyo in the late 1960s. It blends narrative, experimental and documentary elements ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-15-2017, 05:33 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,013
Blog Entries: 2
|
Broad Theater screens underground transgender classic, Funeral Parade of Roses
Little seen in the U.S., Toshio Matsumoto's 1969 film Funeral Parade of Roses was loosely based on Oedipus Rex and examines the underground gay and transgender culture of Tokyo in the late 1960s. It blends narrative, experimental and documentary elements and was cited by director Stanley Kubrick as a major influence on his A Clockwork Orange.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|