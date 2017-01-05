admin Site Admin

Holding candidates accountable: Forward New Orleans' 2018 platform

Candidates who qualified to run for public office in the Oct. 14 citywide primary now have slightly less than three months to get their messages out to voters. The competition will be fierce, particularly in the contests for mayor and City Council.



Voters' challenge will be no less difficult.