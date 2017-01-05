Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Fifth District Savings Bank awarded two $500,000 grants to the New Orleans Mission's renovation on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. The*$5 million renovation project will include job training classrooms, an updated kitchen, a*new chapel, re-modeled rooms and other services.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-17-2017, 01:34 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,017
Blog Entries: 2
Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down
Fifth District Savings Bank awarded two $500,000 grants to the New Orleans Mission's renovation on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. The*$5 million renovation project will include job training classrooms, an updated kitchen, a*new chapel, re-modeled rooms and other services.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Gambit's Digital Edition: July 18, 2017 | Four debutantes kick up their heels at Galatoire's »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:35 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts