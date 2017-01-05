Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Fifth District Savings Bank awarded two $500,000 grants to the New Orleans Mission's renovation on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. The*$5 million renovation project will include job training classrooms, an updated kitchen, a*new chapel, re-modeled rooms and other services.?...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|