|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; No Home Movie (2015) is the last film by celebrated experimental filmmaker Chantal Akerman, who died shortly after its release. The documentary builds on extended conversations with Akerman's mother Natalia (who was a survivor of Auschwitz) to examine existential questions.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-19-2017, 03:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,022
Blog Entries: 2
|
Shotgun Cinema screens Chantal Akerman's No Home Movie Thursday night
No Home Movie (2015) is the last film by celebrated experimental filmmaker Chantal Akerman, who died shortly after its release. The documentary builds on extended conversations with Akerman's mother Natalia (who was a survivor of Auschwitz) to examine existential questions.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|