Shotgun Cinema screens Chantal Akerman's No Home Movie Thursday night

No Home Movie (2015) is the last film by celebrated experimental filmmaker Chantal Akerman, who died shortly after its release. The documentary builds on extended conversations with Akerman's mother Natalia (who was a survivor of Auschwitz) to examine existential questions.

No Home Movie (2015) is the last film by celebrated experimental filmmaker Chantal Akerman, who died shortly after its release. The documentary builds on extended conversations with Akerman's mother Natalia (who was a survivor of Auschwitz) to examine existential questions.?
