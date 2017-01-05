admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,023 Blog Entries: 2

Magasin Cafe to reopen as ?upscale? Vietnamese restaurant in August The casual Vietnamese restaurant Magasin Cafe (4201 Magazine St.) has closed, and a renovated, more upscale take on the concept will open later this summer in the same space.



The Uptown restaurant closed last month to begin renovations on the space. The cafe will reopen in late August with changes to the physical space and menu.? The casual Vietnamese restaurant Magasin Cafe (4201 Magazine St.) has closed, and a renovated, more upscale take on the concept will open later this summer in the same space.The Uptown restaurant closed last month to begin renovations on the space. The cafe will reopen in late August with changes to the physical space and menu.?