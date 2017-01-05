Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Magasin Cafe to reopen as ?upscale? Vietnamese restaurant in August

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The casual Vietnamese restaurant Magasin Cafe (4201 Magazine St.) has closed, and a renovated, more upscale take on the concept will open later this summer in the same space. The Uptown restaurant closed last month to begin renovations on the ...

The casual Vietnamese restaurant Magasin Cafe (4201 Magazine St.) has closed, and a renovated, more upscale take on the concept will open later this summer in the same space.

The Uptown restaurant closed last month to begin renovations on the space. The cafe will reopen in late August with changes to the physical space and menu.?
