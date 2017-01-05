Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page LaToya Cantrell would ban traffic cameras if elected mayor, she clarifies after some conflicting messages

LaToya Cantrell would ban traffic cameras if elected mayor, she clarifies after some conflicting messages

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; At her formal mayoral campaign announcement last night, District B Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell drew some of the biggest cheers of her speech when she announced, &quot;We don?t know if traffic cameras are making our streets safer. But we do know ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-19-2017, 09:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,024
Blog Entries: 2
LaToya Cantrell would ban traffic cameras if elected mayor, she clarifies after some conflicting messages

At her formal mayoral campaign announcement last night, District B Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell drew some of the biggest cheers of her speech when she announced, "We don?t know if traffic cameras are making our streets safer. But we do know those cameras are costing our residents money that could be spent on their families.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Magasin Cafe to reopen as ?upscale? Vietnamese restaurant in August | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:45 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts