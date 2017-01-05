admin Site Admin

Editorial: Once again, demagogues taking pot shots at New Orleans

Kennedy previously used the ?Detroit? slur in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the confirmation of FBI Director Christopher Wray.? U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy was in New Orleans this week ?*not for a town hall or public constituents? meeting, which he has yet to hold in the state?s largest city since he took office six months ago. No, he was here to talk with WWL-TV about the city?s crime problem, which he once again said could turn New Orleans into ?the next Detroit.?Kennedy previously used the ?Detroit? slur in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the confirmation of FBI Director Christopher Wray.?