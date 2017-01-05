Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Editorial: Once again, demagogues taking pot shots at New Orleans

Editorial: Once again, demagogues taking pot shots at New Orleans

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy was in New Orleans this week ?*not for a town hall or public constituents? meeting, which he has yet to hold in the state?s largest city since he took office six months ago. No, he ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-20-2017, 04:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,027
Blog Entries: 2
Editorial: Once again, demagogues taking pot shots at New Orleans

U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy was in New Orleans this week ?*not for a town hall or public constituents? meeting, which he has yet to hold in the state?s largest city since he took office six months ago. No, he was here to talk with WWL-TV about the city?s crime problem, which he once again said could turn New Orleans into ?the next Detroit.?

Kennedy previously used the ?Detroit? slur in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the confirmation of FBI Director Christopher Wray.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Frenchmen Art Market to close with a 'second line' July 25 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:47 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts