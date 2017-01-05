admin Site Admin

Gov. Edwards calls conservatives' bluff

If you talk to conservative state lawmakers and business leaders in Louisiana, they?ll tell you there?s no ?appetite? for fiscal reform. They all know what fiscal reform looks like, they just don?t see a way to get from where Louisiana is today to where it needs to be in the future, or even next year.



