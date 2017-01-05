Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Gov. Edwards calls conservatives' bluff

Gov. Edwards calls conservatives' bluff

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; If you talk to conservative state lawmakers and business leaders in Louisiana, they?ll tell you there?s no ?appetite? for fiscal reform. They all know what fiscal reform looks like, they just don?t see a way to get from where Louisiana ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-21-2017, 02:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,029
Blog Entries: 2
Gov. Edwards calls conservatives' bluff

If you talk to conservative state lawmakers and business leaders in Louisiana, they?ll tell you there?s no ?appetite? for fiscal reform. They all know what fiscal reform looks like, they just don?t see a way to get from where Louisiana is today to where it needs to be in the future, or even next year.

Gov. John Bel Edwards blames House Republicans, who have blunted his efforts to raise taxes.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Seventh annual "Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies" scheduled for August 1 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:19 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts