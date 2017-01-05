Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page West Nile virus discovered in New Orleans

West Nile virus discovered in New Orleans

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Time to dump out the kiddie pool. New Orleans' Mosquito and Termite Control Board has discovered West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the parish for the first time in 2017, according to an announcement from City Hall.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-21-2017, 05:33 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,031
Blog Entries: 2
West Nile virus discovered in New Orleans
Time to dump out the kiddie pool. New Orleans' Mosquito and Termite Control Board has discovered West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the parish for the first time in 2017, according to an announcement from City Hall.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Review: Dunkirk | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:20 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts