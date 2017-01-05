admin Site Admin

West Nile virus discovered in New Orleans Time to dump out the kiddie pool. New Orleans' Mosquito and Termite Control Board has discovered West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the parish for the first time in 2017, according to an announcement from City Hall.?