|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Time to dump out the kiddie pool. New Orleans' Mosquito and Termite Control Board has discovered West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the parish for the first time in 2017, according to an announcement from City Hall.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-21-2017, 05:33 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,031
Blog Entries: 2
|
West Nile virus discovered in New Orleans
Time to dump out the kiddie pool. New Orleans' Mosquito and Termite Control Board has discovered West Nile virus in mosquitoes in the parish for the first time in 2017, according to an announcement from City Hall.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|