Lakeview Harbor (911 Harrison Ave., 504-486-4887), the longstanding Lakeview restaurant, will move to a new location next year. The announcement was made by the restaurant?s owners in a release Friday, and stated that the restaurant?s lease will end January 31, ...
|07-24-2017, 11:32 AM
Lakeview Harbor to move
Lakeview Harbor (911 Harrison Ave., 504-486-4887), the longstanding Lakeview restaurant, will move to a new location next year.
The announcement was made by the restaurant?s owners in a release Friday, and stated that the restaurant?s lease will end January 31, 2018.?
