Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Lakeview Harbor to move

Lakeview Harbor to move

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Lakeview Harbor (911 Harrison Ave., 504-486-4887), the longstanding Lakeview restaurant, will move to a new location next year. The announcement was made by the restaurant?s owners in a release Friday, and stated that the restaurant?s lease will end January 31, ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-24-2017, 11:32 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,034
Blog Entries: 2
Lakeview Harbor to move

Lakeview Harbor (911 Harrison Ave., 504-486-4887), the longstanding Lakeview restaurant, will move to a new location next year.

The announcement was made by the restaurant?s owners in a release Friday, and stated that the restaurant?s lease will end January 31, 2018.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Gambit's Digital Edition, July 25, 2017 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:25 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts