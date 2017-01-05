admin Site Admin

Lakeview Harbor to move





The announcement was made by the restaurant?s owners in a release Friday, and stated that the restaurant?s lease will end January 31, 2018.? Lakeview Harbor (911 Harrison Ave., 504-486-4887), the longstanding Lakeview restaurant, will move to a new location next year.The announcement was made by the restaurant?s owners in a release Friday, and stated that the restaurant?s lease will end January 31, 2018.?