07-24-2017
New Orleans museums offer free admission again this August
In an annual event that's actually kind of a steal, a network of New Orleans museums offers free admission in August during "Museum Month," as long as you're a member at a participating institution.
The event includes all the major art museums, including New Orleans Museum of Art, Ogden Museum of Southern Art and others, plus cultural landmarks such as Longue Vue House and Gardens, The National World War II Museum and New Orleans Pharmacy Museum.?
