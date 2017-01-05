New Orleans museums offer free admission again this August

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; In an annual event that's actually kind of a steal, a network of New Orleans museums offers free admission in August during &quot;Museum Month,&quot; as long as you're a member at a participating institution. The event includes all the major ...

In an annual event that's actually kind of a steal, a network of New Orleans museums offers free admission in August during "Museum Month," as long as you're a member at a participating institution.

The event includes all the major art museums, including New Orleans Museum of Art, Ogden Museum of Southern Art and others, plus cultural landmarks such as Longue Vue House and Gardens, The National World War II Museum and New Orleans Pharmacy Museum.?
