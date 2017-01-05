Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Cafe Henri in Bywater to close

Cafe Henri in Bywater to close

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Bywater restaurant Cafe Henri (800 Louisa St.) *will close, the owners announced Monday. The announcement was made on the restaurant?s Facebook page by co-owner Neal Bodenheimer and comes a little more than a year after the restaurant opened. ?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-25-2017, 10:37 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,038
Blog Entries: 2
Cafe Henri in Bywater to close

Bywater restaurant Cafe Henri (800 Louisa St.) *will close, the owners announced Monday.

The announcement was made on the restaurant?s Facebook page by co-owner Neal Bodenheimer and comes a little more than a year after the restaurant opened.

?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Y@ Speak: It rained? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:56 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts