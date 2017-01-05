|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Bywater restaurant Cafe Henri (800 Louisa St.) *will close, the owners announced Monday. The announcement was made on the restaurant?s Facebook page by co-owner Neal Bodenheimer and comes a little more than a year after the restaurant opened. ?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-25-2017, 10:37 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,038
Blog Entries: 2
|
Cafe Henri in Bywater to close
Bywater restaurant Cafe Henri (800 Louisa St.) *will close, the owners announced Monday.
The announcement was made on the restaurant?s Facebook page by co-owner Neal Bodenheimer and comes a little more than a year after the restaurant opened.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|