this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; In a segment that aired last night, U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy told WWL-TV's David Hammer that he supports the Senate health care bill as currently written, or full repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without a replacement ? ...
|07-25-2017, 11:30 AM
Ahead of potential Senate health care vote Tuesday, Kennedy pledges support for bills on WWL-TV
In a segment that aired last night, U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy told WWL-TV's David Hammer that he supports the Senate health care bill as currently written, or full repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without a replacement ? basically greenlighting whatever legislation might appear before him today.
"If [the health care bill] didn't change ...?
