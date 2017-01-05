admin Site Admin

Ahead of potential Senate health care vote Tuesday, Kennedy pledges support for bills on WWL-TV



In a segment that aired last night, U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy told WWL-TV's David Hammer that he supports the Senate health care bill as currently written, or full repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without a replacement ? basically greenlighting whatever legislation might appear before him today."If [the health care bill] didn't change ...?