Premiere: 13 Dreams, "Adjacent Spaces"

New Orleans duo 13 Dreams has teased out its dreamy electronic pop on quietly released recordings like 2016's appropriately titled Post Gospel Disco.*Jesse Zenon and Justin Murphy bring their ethereal, psychedelic R&B visions into widescreen technicolor on their upcoming full-length Moonset, set for release this fall. Stream the single*"Adjacent Spaces" below.



