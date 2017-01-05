|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; New Orleans duo 13 Dreams has teased out its dreamy electronic pop on quietly released recordings like 2016's appropriately titled Post Gospel Disco .*Jesse Zenon and Justin Murphy bring their ethereal, psychedelic R&B visions into widescreen technicolor on their upcoming ...
|
|
07-25-2017, 06:35 PM
|
|
Premiere: 13 Dreams, "Adjacent Spaces"
New Orleans duo 13 Dreams has teased out its dreamy electronic pop on quietly released recordings like 2016's appropriately titled Post Gospel Disco.*Jesse Zenon and Justin Murphy bring their ethereal, psychedelic R&B visions into widescreen technicolor on their upcoming full-length Moonset, set for release this fall. Stream the single*"Adjacent Spaces" below.
13 Dreams ?*performing with a full-band live arrangement ?*performs a free show at 10 p.m.?
|
|
|
|