'Town Hall for Better Jobs' reveals surprisingly left-leaning pledges from mayoral, City Council candidates

At a rambunctious "Town Hall for Better Jobs" July 24, a crowded field of more than 20 candidates in upcoming mayoral, New Orleans City Council and assessor's elections vied for the affections of several progressive groups, making big promises on better wages, better jobs and a more secure future for New Orleanians.



The event at Ashe Cultural Arts Center was hosted by a coalition of groups that advocate for social justice and worker's rights, including Step Up Louisiana, Unite Here!, European Dissent, Stand with Dignity, United Teachers of New Orleans and Show Me $15.