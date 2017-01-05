Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page 'Town Hall for Better Jobs' reveals surprisingly left-leaning pledges from mayoral, City Council candidates

'Town Hall for Better Jobs' reveals surprisingly left-leaning pledges from mayoral, City Council candidates

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; At a rambunctious &quot;Town Hall for Better Jobs&quot; July 24, a crowded field of more than 20 candidates in upcoming mayoral, New Orleans City Council and assessor's elections vied for the affections of several progressive groups, making big promises on ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-26-2017, 12:42 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,042
Blog Entries: 2
'Town Hall for Better Jobs' reveals surprisingly left-leaning pledges from mayoral, City Council candidates

At a rambunctious "Town Hall for Better Jobs" July 24, a crowded field of more than 20 candidates in upcoming mayoral, New Orleans City Council and assessor's elections vied for the affections of several progressive groups, making big promises on better wages, better jobs and a more secure future for New Orleanians.

The event at Ashe Cultural Arts Center was hosted by a coalition of groups that advocate for social justice and worker's rights, including Stand with Dignity, Step Up Louisiana, Unite Here!, European Dissent, United Teachers of New Orleans and Show Me $15.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Premiere: 13 Dreams, "Adjacent Spaces" | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:58 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts