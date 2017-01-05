Daniel Johnston to begin final tour in New Orleans Sept. 28

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Prolific songwriter and beloved outsider artist Daniel Johnston will begin a rare ? and final ? North American tour in New Orleans this fall. Preservation Hall Jazz Band is also on the bill. Johnston has invited bands sharing the bill each night to create the set list at that show, and each show will begin with a screening of the acclaimed 2005 documentary*The Devil and Daniel Johnston.

Old 07-26-2017, 10:30 AM   #1
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Prolific songwriter and beloved outsider artist Daniel Johnston will begin a rare ? and final ? North American tour in New Orleans this fall. Preservation Hall Jazz Band is also on the bill.

Johnston has invited bands sharing the bill each night to create the set list at that show, and each show will begin with a screening of the acclaimed 2005 documentary*The Devil and Daniel Johnston.

Tickets are $32.50-52.50.*Pre-sales begin 10 a.m.?
