Garden District Italian restaurant Altamura to close

The restaurant from Manhattanjack proprietor Jack Petronella and chef Coleman Jernigan opened on the ground floor of the Magnolia Mansion on the corner of Prytania Street and Jackson Avenue last summer.? Italian restaurant Altamura will close, the owners said Thursday.The restaurant from Manhattanjack proprietor Jack Petronella and chef Coleman Jernigan opened on the ground floor of the Magnolia Mansion on the corner of Prytania Street and Jackson Avenue last summer.?