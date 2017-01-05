Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Garden District Italian restaurant Altamura to close

Garden District Italian restaurant Altamura to close

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Italian restaurant Altamura will close, the owners said Thursday. The restaurant from Manhattanjack proprietor Jack Petronella and chef Coleman Jernigan opened on the ground floor of the Magnolia Mansion on the corner of Prytania Street and Jackson Avenue last summer.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-27-2017, 12:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,045
Blog Entries: 2
Garden District Italian restaurant Altamura to close

Italian restaurant Altamura will close, the owners said Thursday.

The restaurant from Manhattanjack proprietor Jack Petronella and chef Coleman Jernigan opened on the ground floor of the Magnolia Mansion on the corner of Prytania Street and Jackson Avenue last summer.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« In Jefferson Parish, war is here | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:01 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts