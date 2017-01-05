|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; It?s been 12 years since chefs Greg and Mary Sonnier?s beloved restaurant Gabrielle closed after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures, but the restaurant will reopen this fall at 2441 Orleans Ave. Gabrielle will take over what was once the ...
|
|
07-28-2017, 12:30 PM
|#1
Gabrielle will re-open on Orleans Avenue
It?s been 12 years since chefs Greg and Mary Sonnier?s beloved restaurant Gabrielle closed after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures, but the restaurant will reopen this fall at 2441 Orleans Ave.
Gabrielle will take over what was once the Chinese restaurant Wok and Soul. The Sonniers bought the building in May and have been renovating the space.?
