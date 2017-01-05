admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,050 Blog Entries: 2

Gabrielle will re-open on Orleans Avenue

It?s been 12 years since chefs Greg and Mary Sonnier?s beloved restaurant Gabrielle closed after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures, but the restaurant will reopen this fall at 2441 Orleans Ave.



Gabrielle will take over what was once the Chinese restaurant Wok and Soul. The Sonniers bought the building in May and have been renovating the space.? It?s been 12 years since chefs Greg and Mary Sonnier?s beloved restaurant Gabrielle closed after Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures, but the restaurant will reopen this fall at 2441 Orleans Ave.Gabrielle will take over what was once the Chinese restaurant Wok and Soul. The Sonniers bought the building in May and have been renovating the space.?