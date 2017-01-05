|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Why would an A-list director keep a star-studded film secret until it was finished and ready to debut at the Sundance Film Festival? And how does one maintain that level of secrecy in a world full of talent agents, publicists ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-28-2017, 02:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,052
Blog Entries: 2
|
Review: A Ghost Story
Why would an A-list director keep a star-studded film secret until it was finished and ready to debut at the Sundance Film Festival? And how does one maintain that level of secrecy in a world full of talent agents, publicists and obsessive fans with access to the internet?
Dallas-based filmmaker David Lowery graduated from making one of the most accomplished recent independent films (Ain?t Them Bodies Saints) to directing a 3-D adventure for Disney (last year?s Pete?s Dragon), when he had a strange idea for a film that he knew might not work at all.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|