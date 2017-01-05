admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,054 Blog Entries: 2

The Cheezy Cajun closes

St. Claude Avenue?s The Cheezy Cajun has closed.



The owners announced the shuttering on the restaurant's St. Claude Avenue?s The Cheezy Cajun has closed.The owners announced the shuttering on the restaurant's Facebook page over the weekend, stating that the closure came with a ?heavy heart.? The last day of service was Sunday.?