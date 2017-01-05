|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; St. Claude Avenue?s The Cheezy Cajun has closed. The owners announced the shuttering on the restaurant's Facebook page over the weekend, stating that the closure came with a ?heavy heart.? The last day of service was Sunday.?...
|07-31-2017, 11:30 AM
|#1
The Cheezy Cajun closes
St. Claude Avenue?s The Cheezy Cajun has closed.
The owners announced the shuttering on the restaurant's Facebook page over the weekend, stating that the closure came with a ?heavy heart.? The last day of service was Sunday.?
