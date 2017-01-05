admin Site Admin

It isn't easy being Greenway As city leaders pass the reins to those charged with maintaining it, what will be the future of the Lafitte Greenway? When New Orleans voters choose a new mayor and City Council in November, the Lafitte Greenway will mark its second anniversary. The 2.6-mile linear park has drawn praise for dramatically increasing the open space avail-able to the public and spurring economic growth in the surrounding neighborhoods.?