Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Coolinary New Orleans kicks off today with lunch and dinner specials around town

Coolinary New Orleans kicks off today with lunch and dinner specials around town

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; It?s that time of year again: For the month of August, restaurants will offer discounted dining deals across the city as part of the annual Coolinary New Orleans summer promotion. It?s a chance for eager diners to try out a ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-01-2017, 01:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,059
Blog Entries: 2
Coolinary New Orleans kicks off today with lunch and dinner specials around town
It?s that time of year again: For the month of August, restaurants will offer discounted dining deals across the city as part of the annual Coolinary New Orleans summer promotion.

It?s a chance for eager diners to try out a new spot, or revisit an old favorite without breaking the bank.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Brewsday Tuesday: Cool beer events and new breweries for August | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:49 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts