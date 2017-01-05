|
It's that time of year again: For the month of August, restaurants will offer discounted dining deals across the city as part of the annual Coolinary New Orleans summer promotion. It's a chance for eager diners to try out a new spot, or revisit an old favorite without breaking the bank.
08-01-2017, 01:30 PM
#1
Coolinary New Orleans kicks off today with lunch and dinner specials around town
It?s that time of year again: For the month of August, restaurants will offer discounted dining deals across the city as part of the annual Coolinary New Orleans summer promotion.
It?s a chance for eager diners to try out a new spot, or revisit an old favorite without breaking the bank.?
