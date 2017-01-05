Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Turkey & the Wolf, Marjie?s Grill among Bon Appetit's 50 Best New Restaurants

Turkey & the Wolf, Marjie?s Grill among Bon Appetit's 50 Best New Restaurants

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Two New Orleans restaurants were listed among the country?s 50 best new restaurants according to a Bon Appetit list released Tuesday. Irish Channel sandwich shop Turkey &amp; the Wolf (739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428) and Mid-City?s Southeast Asian barbecue joint ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-01-2017, 04:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,060
Blog Entries: 2
Turkey & the Wolf, Marjie?s Grill among Bon Appetit's 50 Best New Restaurants


Two New Orleans restaurants were listed among the country?s 50 best new restaurants according to a Bon Appetit list released Tuesday.

Irish Channel sandwich shop Turkey & the Wolf (739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428) and Mid-City?s Southeast Asian barbecue joint Marjie?s Grill (320 S. Broad St., (504) 603-2234) are among the top contenders listed in the food magazine?s Best New Restaurants 2017 lineup.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Coolinary New Orleans kicks off today with lunch and dinner specials around town | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:49 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts