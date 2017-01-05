|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Two New Orleans restaurants were listed among the country?s 50 best new restaurants according to a Bon Appetit list released Tuesday. Irish Channel sandwich shop Turkey & the Wolf (739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428) and Mid-City?s Southeast Asian barbecue joint ...
Turkey & the Wolf, Marjie?s Grill among Bon Appetit's 50 Best New Restaurants
Two New Orleans restaurants were listed among the country?s 50 best new restaurants according to a Bon Appetit list released Tuesday.
Irish Channel sandwich shop Turkey & the Wolf (739 Jackson Ave., (504) 218-7428) and Mid-City?s Southeast Asian barbecue joint Marjie?s Grill (320 S. Broad St., (504) 603-2234) are among the top contenders listed in the food magazine?s Best New Restaurants 2017 lineup.?
