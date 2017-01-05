|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Congressional Republicans began trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare) literally the day after it was passed in 2010. The GOP-controlled House has voted to repeal it many times in a series of completely symbolic exercises that ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-02-2017, 02:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,063
Blog Entries: 2
|
Editorial: Paging Dr. Cassidy ? move on from health care repeal
Congressional Republicans began trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare) literally the day after it was passed in 2010. The GOP-controlled House has voted to repeal it many times in a series of completely symbolic exercises that tossed red meat to their supporters without actually accomplishing anything.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|