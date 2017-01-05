|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Friends of the Cabildo (FOC) will present screenings of locally themed documentary films at the Old U.S. Mint (400 Esplanade Ave.) between September of this year and April 2018. Titles include Gleason , Big Charity and The Saints Are Coming ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-03-2017, 10:30 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,066
Blog Entries: 2
|
Friends of Cabildo announces New Orleans-themed documentary film series
Friends of the Cabildo (FOC) will present screenings of locally themed documentary films at the Old U.S. Mint (400 Esplanade Ave.) between September of this year and April 2018. Titles include Gleason, Big Charity and The Saints Are Coming, which documents the football team's post-Katrina return to the Superdome.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|