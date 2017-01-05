Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Friends of Cabildo announces New Orleans-themed documentary film series

Friends of the Cabildo (FOC) will present screenings of locally themed documentary films at the Old U.S. Mint (400 Esplanade Ave.) between September of this year and April 2018. Titles include Gleason , Big Charity and The Saints Are Coming

Friends of Cabildo announces New Orleans-themed documentary film series



Friends of the Cabildo (FOC) will present screenings of locally themed documentary films at the Old U.S. Mint (400 Esplanade Ave.) between September of this year and April 2018. Titles include Gleason, Big Charity and The Saints Are Coming, which documents the football team's post-Katrina return to the Superdome.?
