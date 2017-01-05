admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,066 Blog Entries: 2

Friends of Cabildo announces New Orleans-themed documentary film series





Friends of the Cabildo (FOC) will present screenings of locally themed documentary films at the Old U.S. Mint (400 Esplanade Ave.) between September of this year and April 2018. Titles include Gleason, Big Charity and The Saints Are Coming, which documents the football team's post-Katrina return to the Superdome.? Friends of the Cabildo (FOC) will present screenings of locally themed documentary films at the Old U.S. Mint (400 Esplanade Ave.) between September of this year and April 2018. Titles includeand, which documents the football team's post-Katrina return to the Superdome.?