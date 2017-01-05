admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,067 Blog Entries: 2

KISS, B-52's, Huey Lewis to headline Gretna Heritage Festival

KISS, The B-52s and Huey Lewis and the News will headline this year's



The 23rd annual festival's lineup also includes many local and regional acts, including the Chee Weez, Flow Tribe, Colin Lake, Honey Island Swamp Band. Rockin' Dopsie Jr., Amanda Shaw and more.? KISS, The B-52s and Huey Lewis and the News will headline this year's Gretna Heritage Festival , which will take place Sep. 29-Oct. 1 in downtown Gretna.The 23rd annual festival's lineup also includes many local and regional acts, including the Chee Weez, Flow Tribe, Colin Lake, Honey Island Swamp Band. Rockin' Dopsie Jr., Amanda Shaw and more.?