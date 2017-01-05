admin Site Admin

Review: Gypsy

Gypsy has been called the quintessential American musical. Based on memoirs composed by the famous stripper Gypsy Rose Lee, the eight-Tony Award-winning play is presented this weekend by Tulane Summer Lyric Theater as the final show in its 50th anniversary season.