Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Sidney Torres' reality show gets a second season as he releases two political commercials

Sidney Torres' reality show gets a second season as he releases two political commercials

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Deed , the reality show featuring real estate developer Sidney Torres IV, has been renewed for a second season, according to CNBC . The first season ran in March and featured Torres offering advice to developers who had run ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-04-2017, 03:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,071
Blog Entries: 2
Sidney Torres' reality show gets a second season as he releases two political commercials

The Deed, the reality show featuring real estate developer Sidney Torres IV, has been renewed for a second season, according to CNBC. The first season ran in March and featured Torres offering advice to developers who had run into trouble with their properties.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« John Bel Edwards' tactical pivot | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:56 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts