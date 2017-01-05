admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,071 Blog Entries: 2

Sidney Torres' reality show gets a second season as he releases two political commercials

The Deed, the reality show featuring real estate developer Sidney Torres IV, has been renewed for a second season, , the reality show featuring real estate developer Sidney Torres IV, has been renewed for a second season, according to CNBC . The first season ran in March and featured Torres offering advice to developers who had run into trouble with their properties.?