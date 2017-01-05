|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Deed , the reality show featuring real estate developer Sidney Torres IV, has been renewed for a second season, according to CNBC . The first season ran in March and featured Torres offering advice to developers who had run ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-04-2017, 03:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,071
Blog Entries: 2
|
Sidney Torres' reality show gets a second season as he releases two political commercials
The Deed, the reality show featuring real estate developer Sidney Torres IV, has been renewed for a second season, according to CNBC. The first season ran in March and featured Torres offering advice to developers who had run into trouble with their properties.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|