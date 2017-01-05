|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; There was a time when the boundaries between documentary and narrative film were clearly drawn and widely accepted by filmmakers and audiences alike. Today, filmmakers of all types routinely blur those lines as if their lives ? or their careers ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-04-2017, 05:35 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,072
Blog Entries: 2
|
Review: Detroit
There was a time when the boundaries between documentary and narrative film were clearly drawn and widely accepted by filmmakers and audiences alike. Today, filmmakers of all types routinely blur those lines as if their lives ? or their careers ? depend on it.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|