Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Review: Detroit

Review: Detroit

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; There was a time when the boundaries between documentary and narrative film were clearly drawn and widely accepted by filmmakers and audiences alike. Today, filmmakers of all types routinely blur those lines as if their lives ? or their careers ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-04-2017, 05:35 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,072
Blog Entries: 2
Review: Detroit



There was a time when the boundaries between documentary and narrative film were clearly drawn and widely accepted by filmmakers and audiences alike. Today, filmmakers of all types routinely blur those lines as if their lives ? or their careers ? depend on it.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Sidney Torres' reality show gets a second season as he releases two political commercials | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:26 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts