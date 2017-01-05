admin Site Admin

New Orleans joins growing Democratic Socialists movement in U.S. Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) recently announced its card-carrying membership reached 25,000, its biggest assembly yet, as the organization*prepared to host its Chicago conference this weekend with hundreds of representatives from chapters around the U.S. It's likely the largest gathering of socialists in the country in decades.



Among those chapters is New Orleans, which went from a few dues-paying members to more than 70 within a few months after being formally recognized earlier this year. Hundreds of others regularly attend its chapter meetings.



