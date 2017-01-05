Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page New Orleans joins growing Democratic Socialists movement in U.S.

New Orleans joins growing Democratic Socialists movement in U.S.

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) recently announced its card-carrying membership reached 25,000, its biggest assembly yet, as the organization*prepared to host its Chicago conference this weekend with hundreds of representatives from chapters around the U.S. It's likely the largest gathering ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-04-2017, 08:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,073
Blog Entries: 2
New Orleans joins growing Democratic Socialists movement in U.S.
Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) recently announced its card-carrying membership reached 25,000, its biggest assembly yet, as the organization*prepared to host its Chicago conference this weekend with hundreds of representatives from chapters around the U.S. It's likely the largest gathering of socialists in the country in decades.

Among those chapters is New Orleans, which went from a few dues-paying members to more than 70 within a few months after being formally recognized earlier this year. Hundreds of others regularly attend its chapter meetings.

Interest in DSA groups follows significant momentum following Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign, as well as frustration with status quo politics and moderate and center-leaning Democrats in the wake of the 2016 election and President Donald Trump's administration.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Review: Detroit | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:27 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts