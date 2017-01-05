admin Site Admin

New Orleans endures more summer flooding Aug. 5; city officials provide updates on pumps, parking

As rains died down after 9 p.m. Aug. 5, both lanes of Banks Street in Mid-City were covered in several inches of standing water, with cars parked as close to houses and up against buildings and on neutral grounds to avoid creeping floods that submerged dozens of cars in the neighborhood.



