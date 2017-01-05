|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; As rains died down after 9 p.m. Aug. 5, both lanes of Banks Street in Mid-City were covered in several inches of standing water, with cars parked as close to houses and up against buildings and on neutral grounds to ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-06-2017, 01:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,074
Blog Entries: 2
|
New Orleans endures more summer flooding Aug. 5; city officials provide updates on pumps, parking
As rains died down after 9 p.m. Aug. 5, both lanes of Banks Street in Mid-City were covered in several inches of standing water, with cars parked as close to houses and up against buildings and on neutral grounds to avoid creeping floods that submerged dozens of cars in the neighborhood.
A few people with their feet in the water sat in picnic benches outside Finn McCool's Irish Pub.*Around the corner, Twelve Mile Limit only narrowly avoided water coming into the front door despite the bar standing only slightly above street level.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|