this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; One day after a drenching flood that seemed to catch people, politicians, pumps and all of New Orleans by surprise, city and state officials announced investigations into*municipal*response, while Sewerage & Water Board president Cedric Grant insisted, "We are dealing with ...
|08-06-2017, 07:32 PM
|#1
City and state officials announce meetings to address issues from Aug. 5 flood
One day after a drenching flood that seemed to catch people, politicians, pumps and all of New Orleans by surprise, city and state officials announced investigations into*municipal*response, while Sewerage & Water Board president Cedric Grant insisted, "We are dealing with 8 to 10 inches of rain in three hours. It is not going to be able to pump that in an hour.?
Six members of the New Orleans City Council held a press conference this afternoon to announce a special council meeting for 1 p.m.?
