this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blackberry Smoke are among the headliners at the inaugural Flambeau Festival , a melange of young country singers and Southern rockers coming to Ascension Fields at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales just outside ...
Inaugural Flambeau Festival should scratch your Southern rock itch
Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blackberry Smoke are among the headliners at the inaugural Flambeau Festival, a melange of young country singers and Southern rockers coming to Ascension Fields at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales just outside Baton Rouge Oct. 7-8.
The festival will feature three stages of music: a mainstage for the big acts, a "Torch Stage" for rising country acts and the "Nashville Songwriter" stage, an acoustic tent for singer/songwriters. There also will be food and drink booths
Tickets start at $119 for the weekend package and are available now.?
