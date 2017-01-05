Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Inaugural Flambeau Festival should scratch your Southern rock itch

Inaugural Flambeau Festival should scratch your Southern rock itch

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blackberry Smoke are among the headliners at the inaugural Flambeau Festival , a melange of young country singers and Southern rockers coming to Ascension Fields at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales just outside ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-07-2017, 11:32 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,077
Blog Entries: 2
Inaugural Flambeau Festival should scratch your Southern rock itch
Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blackberry Smoke are among the headliners at the inaugural Flambeau Festival, a melange of young country singers and Southern rockers coming to Ascension Fields at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales just outside Baton Rouge Oct. 7-8.

The festival will feature three stages of music: a mainstage for the big acts, a "Torch Stage" for rising country acts and the "Nashville Songwriter" stage, an acoustic tent for singer/songwriters. There also will be food and drink booths

Tickets start at $119 for the weekend package and are available now.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Gambit's Digital Edition, August 8, 2017 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:32 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts