Inaugural Flambeau Festival should scratch your Southern rock itch

Tickets start at $119 for the weekend package and are Sam Hunt, Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blackberry Smoke are among the headliners at the inaugural Flambeau Festival , a melange of young country singers and Southern rockers coming to Ascension Fields at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales just outside Baton Rouge Oct. 7-8.The festival will feature three stages of music: a mainstage for the big acts, a "Torch Stage" for rising country acts and the "Nashville Songwriter" stage, an acoustic tent for singer/songwriters. There also will be food and drink boothsTickets start at $119 for the weekend package and are available now .?