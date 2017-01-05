|
The progressive group Indivisible hosts a free screening of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power at AMC Elmwood Palace 20 Wednesday night. The film is the sequel to Al Gore's Oscar-winning climate-change documentary An Inconvenient Truth.
|08-08-2017, 10:30 AM
Indivisible hosts free screening of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Aug. 9
The progressive group Indivisible hosts a free screening of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power*at AMC Elmwood Palace 20 Wednesday night.
The film is the sequel to Al Gore's Oscar-winning climate-change documentary An Inconvenient Truth.?
