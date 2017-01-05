Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Sewerage & Water Board head Cedric Grant announces retirement, walks back statement that all pumps were working during Aug. 5 flood

Sewerage & Water Board head Cedric Grant announces retirement, walks back statement that all pumps were working during Aug. 5 flood

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Cedric Grant, head of the New Orleans Sewerage &amp; Water Board (S&amp;WB), issued a statement today walking back initial claims that &quot;all pumps&quot; were operational during the Aug. 5 rainstorm and flood that inundated parts of New Orleans. He added ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-08-2017, 02:33 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,084
Blog Entries: 2
Sewerage & Water Board head Cedric Grant announces retirement, walks back statement that all pumps were working during Aug. 5 flood

Cedric Grant, head of the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board (S&WB), issued a statement today walking back initial claims that "all pumps" were operational during the Aug. 5 rainstorm and flood that inundated parts of New Orleans. He added that he will be retiring in the next few months "rather than be a distraction to the hard work of fixing the system."

the information I have learned over the last 24 hours indicate that some parts of our system did not operate as they should have, which is disappointing because it contradicts information that I was given to provide to the public," Grant said in a statement announcing his retirement.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Free screening and discussion of Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Wednesday night at Elmwood | Uptown Messenger report: Mayoral candidate Scurlock suggests Aug. 5 flood is proof "God is not happy" with New Orleans »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:36 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts