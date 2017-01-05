|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; In an interview with Uptown Messenger , mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock said that a disrespect for history is*?why God has washed and flooded the City twice in 2 weeks. Maybe he is not happy.?: ?...
Uptown Messenger report: Mayoral candidate Scurlock suggests Aug. 5 flood is proof "God is not happy" with New Orleans
In an interview with Uptown Messenger, mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock said that a disrespect for history is*?why God has washed and flooded the City twice in 2 weeks. Maybe he is not happy.?:
