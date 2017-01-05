|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Guaranteed this is the best thing you'll watch today: Trombone Shorty and Jon Batiste performing Ernie K-Doe's "Here Come the Girls" on last night's Late Show With Stephen Colbert . Enjoy. [content-2] [content-1]...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-08-2017, 05:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,087
Blog Entries: 2
|
Watch: Trombone Shorty performs "Here Come the Girls" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Guaranteed this is the best thing you'll watch today: Trombone Shorty and Jon Batiste performing Ernie K-Doe's "Here Come the Girls" on last night's Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Enjoy.
[content-2] [content-1]
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|