Watch: Trombone Shorty performs "Here Come the Girls" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Guaranteed this is the best thing you'll watch today: Trombone Shorty and Jon Batiste performing Ernie K-Doe's "Here Come the Girls" on last night's Late Show With Stephen Colbert.



Enjoy.



