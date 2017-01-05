Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page 14 pumps down during New Orleans floods, according to Sewerage & Water Board officials; Landrieu calls for resignations

14 pumps down during New Orleans floods, according to Sewerage & Water Board officials; Landrieu calls for resignations

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; As streets across New Orleans began to flood after an afternoon deluge Aug. 5, the Sewerage &amp; Water Board (S&amp;WB) assured residents that &quot;all pumps were operational.&quot; But at a meeting called by the New Orleans City Council Aug. 8, ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-08-2017, 06:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,087
Blog Entries: 2
14 pumps down during New Orleans floods, according to Sewerage & Water Board officials; Landrieu calls for resignations

As streets across New Orleans began to flood after an afternoon deluge Aug. 5, the Sewerage & Water Board (S&WB) assured residents that "all pumps were operational."

But at a meeting called by the New Orleans City Council Aug. 8, the S&WB clarified "pump stations were working at the capacity available to them," making the distinction between a drainage system that's working completely and one that is working with what it has, with several pumps offline and waiting for maintenance.

Moments before the meeting began, S&WB director Cedric Grant sent a press release announcing his retirement from the agency and apologizing for the disinformation. "The information I have learned over the last 24 hours indicate that some parts of our system did not operate as they should have, which is disappointing because it contradicts information that I was given to provide to the public," he said.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Watch: Trombone Shorty performs "Here Come the Girls" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:36 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts