admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,089 Blog Entries: 2

Rip Naquin, publisher of Ambush Magazine dies

Rip Naquin, co-founder of



Rip Naquin, co-founder of Ambush Magazine and organizer of the annual Southern Decadence celebration, died Tuesday, Aug. 8. He was 65. Naquin and spouse Marsha Delain founded Ambush in Baton Rouge in 1982 and later brought it with them when they moved to New Orleans.?