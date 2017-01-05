|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Rip Naquin, co-founder of Ambush Magazine and organizer of the annual Southern Decadence celebration, died Tuesday, Aug. 8. He was 65. Naquin and spouse Marsha Delain founded Ambush in Baton Rouge in 1982 and later brought it with them when ...
|
|
|08-09-2017, 06:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,089
Blog Entries: 2
|
Rip Naquin, publisher of Ambush Magazine dies
Rip Naquin, co-founder of Ambush Magazine and organizer of the annual Southern Decadence celebration, died Tuesday, Aug. 8. He was 65.
Naquin and spouse Marsha Delain founded Ambush in Baton Rouge in 1982 and later brought it with them when they moved to New Orleans.?
