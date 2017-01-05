Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Rip Naquin, publisher of Ambush Magazine dies

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Rip Naquin, co-founder of Ambush Magazine and organizer of the annual Southern Decadence celebration, died Tuesday, Aug. 8. He was 65. Naquin and spouse Marsha Delain founded Ambush in Baton Rouge in 1982 and later brought it with them when ...

Rip Naquin, publisher of Ambush Magazine dies

Rip Naquin, co-founder of Ambush Magazine and organizer of the annual Southern Decadence celebration, died Tuesday, Aug. 8. He was 65.

Naquin and spouse Marsha Delain founded Ambush in Baton Rouge in 1982 and later brought it with them when they moved to New Orleans.?
