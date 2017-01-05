Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Editorial: A not-so-dry run exposes Sewerage & Water Board inepititude

Editorial: A not-so-dry run exposes Sewerage & Water Board inepititude

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; When Joe Becker, general superintendent of the New Orleans Sewerage &amp; Water Board, began answering questions from the New Orleans City Council Tuesday (Aug. 8), it was clear the S&amp;WB?s original story about its performance during the Aug. 5 storm ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-09-2017, 07:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,090
Blog Entries: 2
Editorial: A not-so-dry run exposes Sewerage & Water Board inepititude

When Joe Becker, general superintendent of the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board, began answering questions from the New Orleans City Council Tuesday (Aug. 8), it was clear the S&WB?s original story about its performance during the Aug. 5 storm was taking on more water than a Lamborghini stranded in Lakeview. Just before the council?s special meeting, S&WB Executive Director Cedric Grant announced he would be retiring by the end of the year.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Rip Naquin, publisher of Ambush Magazine dies | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:10 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts