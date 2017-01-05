|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; When Joe Becker, general superintendent of the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board, began answering questions from the New Orleans City Council Tuesday (Aug. 8), it was clear the S&WB?s original story about its performance during the Aug. 5 storm ...
Editorial: A not-so-dry run exposes Sewerage & Water Board inepititude
When Joe Becker, general superintendent of the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board, began answering questions from the New Orleans City Council Tuesday (Aug. 8), it was clear the S&WB?s original story about its performance during the Aug. 5 storm was taking on more water than a Lamborghini stranded in Lakeview. Just before the council?s special meeting, S&WB Executive Director Cedric Grant announced he would be retiring by the end of the year.?
