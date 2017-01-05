|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; A fire at a turbine that supplies power to drainage pump stations on New Orleans' East Bank has threatened the city's ability to pump water out, as another round of rain is expected to dump water on the city. Speaking ...
08-10-2017
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,093
Blog Entries: 2
Fire at turbine threatens New Orleans drainage pump system
A fire at a turbine that supplies power to drainage pump stations on New Orleans' East Bank has threatened the city's ability to pump water out, as another round of rain is expected to dump water on the city.
Speaking at an emergency Sewerage & Water Board meeting Aug. 10, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said a "whole army" of people are working on repairs, and he expects the turbine to be back online soon, adding, "I'll believe it when I see it. I'm hopeful."
The fire damaged one of five turbines on which the S&WB relies for its water drainage pumps as well as its water treatment plant.?
