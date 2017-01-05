|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Shotgun Cinema presents its annual "Long Story Short" curated collection of short films tonight, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at Tigermen Den (3113 Royal St.). The wide-ranging program includes Davina Pardo's 116 Cameras , which follows a holocaust survivor as ...
08-11-2017, 12:32 PM
Shotgun Cinema presents annual program of selected short films Friday night
Shotgun Cinema presents its annual "Long Story Short" curated collection of short films tonight, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at Tigermen Den (3113 Royal St.). The wide-ranging program includes Davina Pardo's 116 Cameras, which follows a holocaust survivor as she's transformed into a hologram for interaction with future generations; Amanda Zackem's American Psychosis, the first in a series of short films on "totalitarian capitalism and totalitarian corporate power"; and Josh Begley's Best of Luck With the Wall, which consists of 2,000 satellite images of the U.S.-Mexico border.?
