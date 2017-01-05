admin Site Admin

Shotgun Cinema presents annual program of selected short films Friday night





Shotgun Cinema presents its annual "Long Story Short" curated collection of short films tonight, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at Tigermen Den (3113 Royal St.). The wide-ranging program includes Davina Pardo's 116 Cameras, which follows a holocaust survivor as she's transformed into a hologram for interaction with future generations; Amanda Zackem's American Psychosis, the first in a series of short films on "totalitarian capitalism and totalitarian corporate power"; and Josh Begley's Best of Luck With the Wall, which consists of 2,000 satellite images of the U.S.-Mexico border.?