After being closed all week to deal with flooding from the Aug. 5 storm that inundated parts of New Orleans, the Broad Theater is set to begin screenings again tonight *on three of its four screens. Detroit plays at 7 ...
|08-11-2017, 05:30 PM
Broad Theater set to reopen tonight after repairs from second round of flooding
After being closed all week to deal with flooding from the Aug. 5 storm that inundated parts of New Orleans, the Broad Theater is set to begin screenings again tonight*on three of its four screens. Detroit plays at 7 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.; The Big Sick at 7:10 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; and Girls Trip at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
