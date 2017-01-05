Broad Theater set to reopen tonight after repairs from second round of flooding

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; After being closed all week to deal with flooding from the Aug. 5 storm that inundated parts of New Orleans, the Broad Theater is set to begin screenings again tonight *on three of its four screens. Detroit plays at 7 ...

After being closed all week to deal with flooding from the Aug. 5 storm that inundated parts of New Orleans, the Broad Theater is set to begin screenings again tonight*on three of its four screens. Detroit plays at 7 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.; The Big Sick at 7:10 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; and Girls Trip at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

