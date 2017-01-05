|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Earlier this year, The New York Times moved its excellent New Orleans correspondent Campbell Robertson to Pittsburgh. Robertson did us right for many years, managing both to report the news here and give it the often-complicated context it needs.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-12-2017, 03:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,101
Blog Entries: 2
|
New Orleans deserves a full-time New York Times correspondent
Earlier this year, The New York Times moved its excellent New Orleans correspondent Campbell Robertson to Pittsburgh. Robertson did us right for many years, managing both to report the news here and give it the often-complicated context it needs.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|