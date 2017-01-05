|
The annual Netroots Nation conference will be held in New Orleans Aug. 2-4, 2018, organizers announced today at the 2017 conference in Atlanta. Netroots Nation describes itself as "the largest annual conference for progressives, drawing thousands of attendees from around ...
Netroots Nation 2018 conference to be held in New Orleans
The annual Netroots Nation conference will be held in New Orleans Aug. 2-4, 2018, organizers announced today at the 2017 conference in Atlanta.
Netroots Nation describes itself as "the largest annual conference for progressives, drawing thousands of attendees from around the country and beyond." This year's conference in Atlanta featured speeches by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Al Gore; past speakers have included former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The 2018 Netroots Nation conference will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Aug. 2-4.?
