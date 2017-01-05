Crowd in New Orleans holds vigil for Charlottesville victims

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; As sun set over New Orleans Aug. 12, a few dozen people lined the base of the former Robert E. Lee monument in New Orleans with tea light candles. A crowd*gathered for a vigil to support victims of an attack ...

As sun set over New Orleans Aug. 12, a few dozen people lined the base of the former Robert E. Lee monument in New Orleans with tea light candles. A crowd*gathered for a vigil to support victims of an attack against counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists staged a violent rally following the city's decision to remove the city's Lee monument earlier this year.

A driver rammed their car through a crowd of counter protesters and killed a 32-year-old woman and injured at least 19 others.*Graphic video from multiple sources was shared widely, showing a Dodge Challenger speeding into a crowd and reversing at high speed.?
