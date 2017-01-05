|
Following a weekend of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Take 'Em Down NOLA and Peoples Assembly will lead a solidarity march and protest from Congo Square to Jackson Square Aug. 19. Take 'Em Down ? which advocates for the ...
New Orleans solidarity march with Charlottesville set for Aug. 19
Following a weekend of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Take 'Em Down NOLA and Peoples Assembly will lead a solidarity march and protest from Congo Square to Jackson Square Aug. 19.
Take 'Em Down ? which advocates for the removal of all symbols of white supremacy and drove local efforts and activism around removing Confederate monuments in New Orleans ? "stands*firmly with the anti-racist forces that confronted the forces of Nazism and white supremacy" in Charlottesville, according to a statement.
The march begins at 1 p.m. at Congo Square and ends at Jackson Square.
