admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,105 Blog Entries: 2

New Orleans solidarity march with Charlottesville set for Aug. 19

Following a weekend of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Take 'Em Down NOLA and Peoples Assembly will lead a solidarity march and protest from Congo Square to Jackson Square Aug. 19.



Take 'Em Down ? which advocates for the removal of all symbols of white supremacy and



The march begins at 1 p.m. at Congo Square and ends at Jackson Square.

? Following a weekend of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Take 'Em Down NOLA and Peoples Assembly will lead a solidarity march and protest from Congo Square to Jackson Square Aug. 19.Take 'Em Down ? which advocates for the removal of all symbols of white supremacy and drove local efforts and activism around removing Confederate monuments in New Orleans ? "stands*firmly with the anti-racist forces that confronted the forces of Nazism and white supremacy" in Charlottesville, according to a statement The march begins at 1 p.m. at Congo Square and ends at Jackson Square.