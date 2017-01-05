Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
New Orleans solidarity march with Charlottesville set for Aug. 19

Following a weekend of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Take 'Em Down NOLA and Peoples Assembly will lead a solidarity march and protest from Congo Square to Jackson Square Aug. 19. Take 'Em Down ? which advocates for the removal of all symbols of white supremacy and drove local efforts and activism around removing Confederate monuments in New Orleans

New Orleans solidarity march with Charlottesville set for Aug. 19

Following a weekend of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Take 'Em Down NOLA and Peoples Assembly will lead a solidarity march and protest from Congo Square to Jackson Square Aug. 19.

Take 'Em Down ? which advocates for the removal of all symbols of white supremacy and drove local efforts and activism around removing Confederate monuments in New Orleans ? "stands*firmly with the anti-racist forces that confronted the forces of Nazism and white supremacy" in Charlottesville, according to a statement.

The march begins at 1 p.m. at Congo Square and ends at Jackson Square.
